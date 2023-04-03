USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199)

230403-N-UA460-0220
SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 3, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), left, steams alongside the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Tippecanoe (T-AO 199) during an underway replenishment while operating in the South China Sea, April 3. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73 logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|04.03.2023
|04.06.2023 21:28
|7726952
|230403-N-UA460-0220
|6363x4215
|929.76 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|0
|0
