    UH-60M Black Hawk Crew Readies for Flight

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Fussner, left, and Capt. Dean Burgess with Alaska Army National Guard Golf Company, 2-211th, General Support Aviation Battalion prepare the HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter for a flight at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson April 5, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

