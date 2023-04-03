Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Andre D Askew 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Senior Airman Connor Magill from the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a cable and antenna technician, Magill has an impact that reaches across the country. He is an Airman who you can see become a great leader as well as a friend to his fellow Airmen. Magill loves to volunteer his time and he takes all his responsibilities seriously, but knows when to connect on a personal and a professional level, which are qualities that bring up those around him. His current plan past his enlistment is to pursue education while serving in the Air National Guard, with intentions of keeping up his community involvement like he does at Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Askew)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Second Air Force
    LEAD-a-thon leadership program

