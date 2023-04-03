Let's give Senior Airman Connor Magill from the 85th Engineering Installation Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a cable and antenna technician, Magill has an impact that reaches across the country. He is an Airman who you can see become a great leader as well as a friend to his fellow Airmen. Magill loves to volunteer his time and he takes all his responsibilities seriously, but knows when to connect on a personal and a professional level, which are qualities that bring up those around him. His current plan past his enlistment is to pursue education while serving in the Air National Guard, with intentions of keeping up his community involvement like he does at Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andre Askew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 17:41 Photo ID: 7726813 VIRIN: 230405-F-GD122-001 Resolution: 1004x961 Size: 290.12 KB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andre D Askew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.