Team Little Rock Airmen carry exercise equipment out of the fitness center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 27, 2023. The airmen were helping the fitness center with distributing the equipment to different organizations on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 17:50
|Photo ID:
|7726811
|VIRIN:
|230327-F-BK002-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, LRAFB upgrades gym equipment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT