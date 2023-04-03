Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment [Image 5 of 6]

    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Airman Julian Atkins 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Little Rock Airmen carry exercise equipment out of the fitness center at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 27, 2023. The airmen were helping the fitness center with distributing the equipment to different organizations on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Julian Atkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 17:50
    Photo ID: 7726811
    VIRIN: 230327-F-BK002-1018
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB upgrades gym equipment [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment
    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment
    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment
    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment
    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment
    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRAFB upgrades gym equipment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Exercise
    LRAFB
    Team Little Rock

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT