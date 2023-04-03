New U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion sing cadence during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, April 6, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training exercise Marines conduct while at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7726788 VIRIN: 230406-M-EG840-1134 Resolution: 7292x4864 Size: 2.41 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Moto Run [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.