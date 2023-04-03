A U.S. Marine Corps Drill Master with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion rings a bell during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, April 6, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training exercise Marines conduct while at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 18:02 Photo ID: 7726787 VIRIN: 230406-M-EG840-1096 Resolution: 6490x4329 Size: 1.16 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alpha Company Moto Run [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alexander Devereux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.