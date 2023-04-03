Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Company Moto Run

    Alpha Company Moto Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps Drill Master with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion rings a bell during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, April 6, 2023. The motivational run is the last physical training exercise Marines conduct while at MCRD San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

