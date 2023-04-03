Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    German air force and German media visited the U.S. in preparation for Air Defender 2023

    German air force and German media visited the U.S. in preparation for Air Defender 2023

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Farrell 

    106th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    A custom painted German Airbus A400M Atlas flies over the Statue of Liberty in New York, N.Y., April. 23, 2023. Members of the German air force and German media visited the U.S. in preparation for Air Defender 2023. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Farrell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 17:12
    Photo ID: 7726743
    VIRIN: 220404-Z-RA501-0005
    Resolution: 2886x2062
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, German air force and German media visited the U.S. in preparation for Air Defender 2023, by SSgt Daniel Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    106threscuewing
    AD23
    AirDefender2023
    AirbusA400M

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT