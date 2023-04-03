Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tri-Cities Navy Week [Image 4 of 6]

    Tri-Cities Navy Week

    TRI-CITIES, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vanessa White 

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    Sailors from across the fleet are in Tri-Cities for NavyWeek to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Tennessee and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 17:05
    Photo ID: 7726722
    VIRIN: 230404-N-QO892-004
    Resolution: 3000x4000
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: TRI-CITIES, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tri-Cities Navy Week [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Vanessa White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tri-Cities Navy Week
    Tri-Cities Navy Week
    Tri-Cities Navy Week
    Tri-Cities Navy Week
    Tri-Cities Navy Week
    Tri-Cities Navy Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navy week
    sailors
    community
    outreach
    tri-cities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT