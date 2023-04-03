Leadership from the 81st Training Wing and 81st Training Group tour the 335th Training Squadron during the 81st TRG Immersion Tour at the Joint Weather Training Facility on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 4, 2023. The 335th TRS trains 13 different Air Force Specialty Codes and also trains Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:46 Photo ID: 7726678 VIRIN: 230404-F-LS100-2056 Resolution: 4343x2894 Size: 3.11 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRG showcases innovations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.