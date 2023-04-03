Instructors from the 335th Training Squadron teach students during the 81st Training Group Immersion Tour at the Joint Weather Training Facility on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 4, 2023. The 335th TRS uses virtual reality for weather and religious affairs courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:46 Photo ID: 7726674 VIRIN: 230404-F-LS100-2098 Resolution: 5576x3718 Size: 6.99 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRG showcases innovations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.