81st TRG showcases innovations

Instructors from the 335th Training Squadron teach students during the 81st Training Group Immersion Tour at the Joint Weather Training Facility on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 4, 2023. The 335th TRS uses virtual reality for weather and religious affairs courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 16:46
|Photo ID:
|7726674
|VIRIN:
|230404-F-LS100-2098
|Resolution:
|5576x3718
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
