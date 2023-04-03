U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, tours the command post training area during the 81st Training Group Immersion Tour at Cody Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 4, 2023. Command Post holds the responsibility of notifying leadership and the base population of anything that will affect their safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:46 Photo ID: 7726673 VIRIN: 230404-F-LS100-1257 Resolution: 5522x3682 Size: 9.24 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRG showcases innovations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.