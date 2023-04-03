Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    81st TRG showcases innovations [Image 4 of 6]

    81st TRG showcases innovations

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, tours the command post training area during the 81st Training Group Immersion Tour at Cody Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 4, 2023. Command Post holds the responsibility of notifying leadership and the base population of anything that will affect their safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:46
    Photo ID: 7726673
    VIRIN: 230404-F-LS100-1257
    Resolution: 5522x3682
    Size: 9.24 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 81st TRG showcases innovations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    81st TRG showcases innovations
    81st TRG showcases innovations
    81st TRG showcases innovations
    81st TRG showcases innovations
    81st TRG showcases innovations
    81st TRG showcases innovations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT