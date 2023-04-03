Leadership from the 81st Training Wing and 81st Training Group tour the Air Expeditionary Force training area during the 81st TRG Immersion Tour at Jones Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 4, 2023. The AEF training is led by the 338th Training Squadron and graduates approximately 1,900 Airmen annually in Radio Frequency Transmissions and Cyber Transport courses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:46 Photo ID: 7726672 VIRIN: 230404-F-LS100-2010 Resolution: 5554x3703 Size: 6.17 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 81st TRG showcases innovations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.