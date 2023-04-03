U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Seth Gilmore, 334th Training Squadron instructor, briefs 81st Training Wing leadership during the 81st Training Group Immersion Tour at Cody Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 4, 2023. The 334th TRS teaches air traffic control, which uses multiple technologies to instruct Airmen, such as an ATC simulator, virtual reality and static models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)
This work, 81st TRG showcases innovations [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kimberly Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
