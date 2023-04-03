81st TRG showcases innovations

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alex Lamkin, 81st Training Support Squadron commander, briefs 81st Training Wing leadership during the 81st Training Group Immersion Tour at Matero Hall on Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 4, 2023. The 81st TRSS brief introduced their mission and units inside a Scale-Up classroom created for student led learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly L. Mueller)
