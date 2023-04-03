Sailors from across the fleet are in Tri-Cities for NavyWeek to emphasize the importance of the U.S. Navy to the state of Tennessee and participate in various community events. Navy Weeks are designed to connect Americans with their Navy and showcase why today’s Navy is important to America’s prosperity and its national defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 16:53 Photo ID: 7726663 VIRIN: 230404-N-SS350-1047 Resolution: 5483x3140 Size: 3.61 MB Location: TRI-CITIES, TN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tri-Cities Navy Week [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.