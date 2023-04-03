SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar

Women of the Sumter community gather for a See Her Empowered seminar hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce at Alice Drive Baptist Church, Sumter, S.C., March 15, 2023. This seminar was part of a four-part community-wide program featuring a variety of female leaders from Shaw Air Force Base participating in a discussion about female leadership and empowerment to women in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

