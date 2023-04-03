U.S. Air Force Capt. Juliana Shroeder, 20th Fighter Wing deputy sexual assault response coordinator, speaks at a See Her Empowered seminar at Alice Drive Baptist Church, Sumter, S.C., March 15, 2023. This seminar was part of a four-part community-wide program featuring a variety of female leaders from Shaw Air Force Base who participated in a discussion about their experiences as a military member or spouse to empower women of the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:42 Photo ID: 7726434 VIRIN: 230315-F-MP612-1100 Resolution: 3385x2418 Size: 1.58 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.