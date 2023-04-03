Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Juliana Shroeder, 20th Fighter Wing deputy sexual assault response coordinator, speaks at a See Her Empowered seminar at Alice Drive Baptist Church, Sumter, S.C., March 15, 2023. This seminar was part of a four-part community-wide program featuring a variety of female leaders from Shaw Air Force Base who participated in a discussion about their experiences as a military member or spouse to empower women of the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

