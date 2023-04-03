SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar

Bridie Hicok, key spouse mentor and 20th Fighter Wing vice commander’s spouse, speaks about her experiences as a military spouse at a See Her Empowered seminar hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce at Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter, S.C., March 15, 2023. Hicok provided her knowledge and experiences as a military spouse as part of a discussion on empowerment of women in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

