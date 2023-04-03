Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar [Image 3 of 7]

    SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Bridie Hicok, key spouse mentor and 20th Fighter Wing vice commander’s spouse, speaks about her experiences as a military spouse at a See Her Empowered seminar hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce at Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter, S.C., March 15, 2023. Hicok provided her knowledge and experiences as a military spouse as part of a discussion on empowerment of women in the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7726431
    VIRIN: 230315-F-MP612-1048
    Resolution: 3882x2588
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Women's History Month
    Sumter
    20 FW
    See Her Empowered

