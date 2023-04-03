Women from the Sumter community gather for a See Her Empowered seminar hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce at Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter, S.C., March 15, 2023. This seminar was part of a four-part community-wide program featuring a variety of female leaders from Shaw Air Force Base presenting their experiences as a military member or spouse to inspire and empower women of the Sumter community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 15:42
|Photo ID:
|7726430
|VIRIN:
|230315-F-MP612-1032
|Resolution:
|3003x2145
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
