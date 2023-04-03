Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar [Image 1 of 7]

    SHE leads: Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce hosts See Her Empowered seminar

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Adriana Bradley, Durant Children’s Center military partnership program family advocate, listens intently during a See Her Empowered (SHE) seminar hosted by the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce at Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter, S.C., March 15, 2023. The SHE seminar, featuring U.S. Air Force women of different ranks, along with a military key spouse, provided knowledge to the community about women’s experiences as empowered leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:42
    Photo ID: 7726429
    VIRIN: 230315-F-MP612-1068
    Resolution: 2994x2139
    Size: 585.78 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Shaw AFB
    Women's History Month
    Sumter
    20 FW
    See Her Empowered

