Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day [Image 4 of 5]

    2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and his son walk to an event during a unit family day on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 6, 2023. Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion conducted a unit family day to increase camaraderie, boost morale, and to grow connections with friends and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 15:37
    Photo ID: 7726425
    VIRIN: 230406-M-VM946-1052
    Resolution: 7041x4696
    Size: 0 B
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day
    2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day
    2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day
    2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day
    2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT