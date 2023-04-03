2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Supply Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and his son walk to an event during a unit family day on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 6, 2023. Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion conducted a unit family day to increase camaraderie, boost morale, and to grow connections with friends and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)

