Peppa, a U.S. Marine Corps military working dog, prepares to demonstrate capabilities during a unit family day on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 6, 2023. Marines with 2nd Supply Battalion conducted a unit family day to increase camaraderie, boost morale, and to grow connections with friends and family. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 15:34
|Photo ID:
|7726415
|VIRIN:
|230406-M-VM946-1081
|Resolution:
|3413x2276
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Supply Battalion Hosts Family Day [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
