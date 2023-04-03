Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum volunteer in action [Image 2 of 6]

    Naval Museum volunteer in action

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 6, 2023) Russ Martin, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, engages with visitors in the gallery of the Hampton Roads Naval Museum. The museum, is one of ten U.S Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command and is located on the second level of the Nauticus building in Norfolk, Virginia. There is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 04.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 12:34
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum
    Museum Gallery
    Museum Volunteer
    Museum Visitor

