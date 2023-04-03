Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild innovates survival training [Image 9 of 9]

    Fairchild innovates survival training

    BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Witzel, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, was transported through the jungle during a simulated isolation scenario near Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2023. Members from Team Fairchild’s innovation cell conducted an event to review current foundational survival training methods and their applicability to tropic, jungle, and coastal conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 12:40
    Photo ID: 7725868
    VIRIN: 230202-F-TG928-1093
    Resolution: 4746x3158
    Size: 804.27 KB
    Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US 
    This work, Fairchild innovates survival training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Survival
    Hawaii
    Fairchild

