Fairchild innovates survival training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blake Witzel, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, analyzes water found on the jungle ground during a simulated isolation scenario near Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2023. Survival training like this event, is essential to ensuring airmen are ready and capable for being isolated in different biomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US