U.S. Air Force members from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, get ready to explore the jungle during a simulated isolation scenario near Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Feb. 2, 2023. Members from Team Fairchild’s innovation cell conducted an event to review current foundational survival training methods and their applicability to tropic, jungle, and coastal conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 12:40 Photo ID: 7725865 VIRIN: 230202-F-TG928-1031 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.11 MB Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild innovates survival training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.