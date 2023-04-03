Fairchild innovates survival training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daniel Hukill, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron flying crew chief, learns how to signal aircraft in case of emergencies during a simulated isolation survival scenario at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2023. Survival training like this event, is essential to ensuring airmen are ready and capable for being isolated in different biomes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

