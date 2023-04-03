Fairchild innovates survival training

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aaron King, 36th Rescue Squadron pilot, demonstrates his survival skills during a simulated isolation scenario at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2023. Members from Team Fairchild’s innovation cell conducted an event to review current foundational survival training methods and their applicability to tropic, jungle, and coastal conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

