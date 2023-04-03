U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Aaron King, 36th Rescue Squadron pilot, turns on his head lamp at Bellows Air Force Station, Hawaii, Jan. 30, 2023. Members from Team Fairchild’s innovation cell conducted an event to review current foundational survival training methods and their applicability to tropic, jungle, and coastal conditions by taking three groups of members with varying levels of survival training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Haiden Morris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 12:40 Photo ID: 7725860 VIRIN: 230130-F-TG928-1014 Resolution: 1716x965 Size: 137.45 KB Location: BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fairchild innovates survival training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.