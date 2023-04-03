Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation for MMC

Members from across the 325th Fighter Wing pose for a group photo during a signing of a joint proclamation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2023. Various groups around the installation prepared the proclamation with intentions of honoring the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)
