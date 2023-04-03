Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation for MMC [Image 3 of 6]

    Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation for MMC

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander signs a joint proclamation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2023. April serves as Month of the Military Child, honoring the sacrifices made by family members across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 11:08
    Photo ID: 7725631
    VIRIN: 230403-F-DB615-1066
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation for MMC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Tiffany Del Oso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    ACC
    Month of the Military Child
    Tyndall
    FSS

