Team Tyndall signs joint proclamation for MMC

U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Wayne Sharp, 325th FW command chief, sign a joint proclamation at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 3, 2023. April serves as Month of the Military Child, honoring the sacrifices made by family members across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Del Oso)

