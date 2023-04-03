Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Naval Submarine School TM “A” School Lock Wire Class [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Submarine School TM “A” School Lock Wire Class

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Lauren Laughlin 

    Naval Submarine School

    Students enrolled in the Torpedoman’s Mate “A” School at the U.S. Naval Submarine School participate in Lock Wire Lab instructed by TM1 Sarah LaFave at the school, Mar. 30, 2023.

    Lock wire is a crucial safety tool for ensuring mechanical stability. Bolts, screws, nuts, and other types of fasteners will gradually loosen over time, especially in applications that produce high levels of vibrations like big metal tubes sailing under the ocean.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Submarine School TM “A” School Lock Wire Class [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Laughlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Submarine
    TM
    Torpedoman's Mate
    lock wire

