U.S. Naval Submarine School TM “A” School Lock Wire Class

Students enrolled in the Torpedoman’s Mate “A” School at the U.S. Naval Submarine School participate in Lock Wire Lab instructed by TM1 Sarah LaFave at the school, Mar. 30, 2023.



Lock wire is a crucial safety tool for ensuring mechanical stability. Bolts, screws, nuts, and other types of fasteners will gradually loosen over time, especially in applications that produce high levels of vibrations like big metal tubes sailing under the ocean.

