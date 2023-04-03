Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster pose for a photo following a Month of the Military Child recognition ceremony given by Gov. Henry McMaster at the South Carolina State House, Wednesday.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 7725407 VIRIN: 230405-A-QZ590-200 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 21.59 MB Location: SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.