Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 5]

    Month of the Military Child

    SC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow 

    81st Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter attends a Month of the Military Child recognition ceremony given by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster at the South Carolina State House, Wednesday.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7725406
    VIRIN: 230405-A-QZ590-089
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 35.91 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Month of the Military Child
    Month of the Military Child
    Month of the Military Child
    Month of the Military Child
    Month of the Military Child

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    Military Children
    Month of the Military Child
    Henry McMaster

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT