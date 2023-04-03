A child gleefully tests the mic prior to a Month of the Military Child recognition ceremony given by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster at the South Carolina State House, Wednesday.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 7725404 VIRIN: 230405-A-QZ590-019 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 31.99 MB Location: SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Month of the Military Child [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.