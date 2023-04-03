World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun

Jim Tobul, Vought F4U Corsair pilot, taxis down the flight line during the Sun n’ Fun Airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2023. The F4U Corsair entered combat in 1943, giving allied naval aviators a winning edge against their opponents. The last Corsair ended its service following World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

