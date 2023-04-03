Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun [Image 9 of 10]

    World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Jim Tobul, Vought F4U Corsair pilot, taxis down the flight line during the Sun n’ Fun Airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2023. The F4U Corsair entered combat in 1943, giving allied naval aviators a winning edge against their opponents. The last Corsair ended its service following World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
