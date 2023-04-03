U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II Demo Team crew members perform a preflight check during the Sun n’ Fun Airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2023. The airshow featured fighter aircraft from every generation including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:28 Photo ID: 7725392 VIRIN: 230331-F-IA158-1721 Resolution: 6921x4614 Size: 13.02 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.