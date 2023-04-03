World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun

A U.S. Navy T-44A Pegasus assigned to Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, taxis down the flight line during the Sun n’ Fun Airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2023. The airshow featured joint operations aircraft from the Air Force, Army and Navy from across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

