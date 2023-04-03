An L-39 Albatros taxis down the flight line during the Sun n’ Fun Airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2023. The L-39 is a low-wing, all metal, turbofan powered, aircraft designed as a light attack and fighter trainer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 09:28
|Photo ID:
|7725389
|VIRIN:
|230331-F-IA158-1456
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.82 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
