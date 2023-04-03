Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun [Image 4 of 10]

    World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An L-39 Albatros taxis down the flight line during the Sun n’ Fun Airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2023. The L-39 is a low-wing, all metal, turbofan powered, aircraft designed as a light attack and fighter trainer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:28
    Photo ID: 7725388
    VIRIN: 230331-F-IA158-1446
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.16 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Bulldog
    Lightning II
    L-39
    Demo Team
    F-44

