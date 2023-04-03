Royal Air Force T MK-1 Bulldogs sit on display during the Sun n’ Fun Airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2023. The airshow featured hundreds of unique aircraft from both private and government organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:28 Photo ID: 7725387 VIRIN: 230331-F-IA158-1407 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.29 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.