    World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun [Image 2 of 10]

    World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force fighter jets sit on display during the Sun n’ Fun Airshow in Lakeland, Florida, March 31, 2023. The airshow featured fighter aircraft from every generation including the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lighting II and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 09:28
    Photo ID: 7725386
    VIRIN: 230331-F-IA158-1431
    Resolution: 6951x4634
    Size: 13.26 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World-wide aircraft make an appearance at the Sun n’ Fun [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Bulldog
    Lightning II
    L-39
    Demo Team
    F-44

