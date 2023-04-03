Tour of South Korea #12

Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct a range tour of training locations in South Korea, Oct. 11, 2022. The tour helped train young leaders in different ways to coordinate training events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 06:15
|Photo ID:
|7725175
|VIRIN:
|221011-A-BQ241-2001
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|KR
