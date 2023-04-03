Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tour of South Korea #10 [Image 12 of 19]

    Tour of South Korea #10

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper 

    2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers with 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct a range tour of training locations in South Korea, Oct. 11, 2022. The tour helped train young leaders in different ways to coordinate training events. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Cooper)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 06:15
    Photo ID: 7725173
    VIRIN: 221011-A-BQ241-1989
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.02 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Tour of South Korea #10 [Image 19 of 19], by SGT Evan Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

