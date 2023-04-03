U.S. Army Pfc. Benjamin Heymach, assigned to United States Army Garrison-Ansbach, Installation Management Command-Europe, runs to the finish line during a 6-mile ruck march as part of the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 4, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.06.2023 04:59 Photo ID: 7725136 VIRIN: 230404-A-XB890-1060 Resolution: 5013x7519 Size: 2.06 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.