IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition 2023

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Installation Management Command-Europe conduct a 6-mile ruck march as part of the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 4, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)
