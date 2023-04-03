Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 1 of 13]

    IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition 2023

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Installation Management Command-Europe prepare to conduct a 6-mile ruck march as part of the IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition at Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 4, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier. Winners will go on to compete at the Installation Management Command level. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 04:59
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM-E Best Warrior Competition 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

