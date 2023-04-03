Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Leader Engagement [Image 3 of 5]

    Key Leader Engagement

    PYEONTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang 

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    Leaders from 17th Infantry Division, Republic of Korea Army and 501st Military Intelligence Brigade came together in support of Freedom Shield, March 22, 2023. The event reflected on the ROK-US efforts to strengthen the Alliance, enhance our combined defense posture, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula.

    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.06.2023 03:14
    Photo ID: 7725005
    VIRIN: 230322-A-UQ751-072
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Location: PYEONTAEK, 41, KR
    This work, Key Leader Engagement [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Sarah Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Republic of Korea Army

