Key Leader Engagement

Leaders from 17th Infantry Division, Republic of Korea Army and 501st Military Intelligence Brigade came together in support of Freedom Shield, March 22, 2023. The event reflected on the ROK-US efforts to strengthen the Alliance, enhance our combined defense posture, and strengthen security and stability on the Korean peninsula.



(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Sarah Kang)



