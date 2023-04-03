Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS hosts allies for International Interfly Week [Image 2 of 2]

    37 AS hosts allies for International Interfly Week

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Five U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and one German air force A-400M Atlas aircraft prepare to take-off March 30, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The ability to operate alongside NATO allies ensures a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    NATO
    Interfly
    37 AS

