37 AS hosts allies for International Interfly Week

Five U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and one German air force A-400M Atlas aircraft prepare to take-off March 30, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The ability to operate alongside NATO allies ensures a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

