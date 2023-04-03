Five U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and one German air force A-400M Atlas aircraft prepare to take-off March 30, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The ability to operate alongside NATO allies ensures a timely and coordinated response during peacetime and crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2023 02:54
|Photo ID:
|7725002
|VIRIN:
|230330-F-SL051-1329
|Resolution:
|6518x4350
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37 AS hosts allies for International Interfly Week [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT